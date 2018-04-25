WWE Hypes First North American Title Defense, Dana Brooke Project, Undisputed Era, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Louisville.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature the first-ever NXT North American Title defense with Adam Cole putting the title up against Oney Lorcan. WWE has announced that The Undisputed Era will appear together tonight for an in-ring segment to address the NXT Universe. It will be Cole, the injured Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly. WWE posted the following teaser for the NXT North American Title match:

History will be made as Adam Cole defends the NXT North American Title against Oney Lorcan For the first time ever, the NXT North American Title will be defended on WWE Network when champion Adam Cole faces the gritty and gutsy Oney Lorcan tonight. Following Cole's incredible performance in the Six-Man Ladder Match to become the inaugural NXT North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, The Panama City Playboy must now prepare for one of the black-and-yellow brand's most dangerous competitors, the always-game Lorcan. The Boston brawler is renowned for his fearlessness, often taking to social media to call out anybody and everybody he deems a worthy opponent. And as anyone who has witnessed him in the ring knows, Lorcan is always itching for a fight. Can Lorcan put the brakes on Cole's journey as champion just as it gets started? Or, will Undisputed Era's title dominance continue with a successful defense by Cole? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Dana Brooke and DJ Victory have a new "Playtime Is Over" cosmetics line coming out with Macy & Mia Cosmetics on Friday, June 1st. She posted the following to Instagram:

#playtimeisover by ME & @djvictorystyle w/ @macyandmiacosmetics is launching JUNE 1st!