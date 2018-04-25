Ronda Rousey Movie Poster, Why Bruno Sammartino Turned Down Role On 'The Sopranos', 2015 Rumble

- With the "Greatest Royal Rumble" this Friday, WWE uploaded the full 2015 Royal Rumble match, we can watch in the video above. Roman Reigns won the Rumble after eliminating The Big Show and Kane. Show and Kane attacked Reigns after the match, but The Rock made a surprise appearance to make the save.

- Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted on Twitter that the late Bruno Sammartino turned down a role on the hit HBO series The Sopranos "when he found out there was swearing on the show."

- Ronda Rousey's next movie, Mile 22, which stars Mark Wahlberg in the lead role, is set to release on August 3rd. Rousey's appearance at The Royal Rumble earlier this year was somewhat of a surprise because she was in Columbia filming for the movie. You can check out a poster for the film below: