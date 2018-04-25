Samoa Joe Talks People Being Scared Of Brock Lesnar

Samoa Joe was interviewed by The National to promote The Greatest Royal Rumble this Friday in Saudi Arabia. As always, we will have live coverage of the event starting with the pre-show at 11am ET. Below are some highlights from the interview:

Competing in Saudi Arabia for the first time:

"It is going to my first time in Saudi Arabia and I am over the moon and excited about it. To have the chance to experience a new place and a new culture first hand is always a great opportunity."

His intense approach to his feud with Brock Lesnar last year:

"I watched grown men tap dance around Brock Lesnar because they are scared of him. There is an edict in the company that Brock Lesnar is a thing to be feared at all times and all this. I fear no man. I don't believe in and respect anyone who fears other men.

"You know, Brock Lesnar is like everybody else in the world. You go out, you smash him in the face, get in the grill. You have to get up close and personal with Brock Lesnar. If you are going up against a monster you better be a monster yourself. You have to have a monstrous fury in your heart because that is what it is going to take to beat that guy.

"I am not done with Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar knows that. He knows I am not scared of him."

Joe also discussed facing Roman Reigns at Backlash, how he views his main roster run so far, touring the Middle East last December and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.