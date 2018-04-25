WrestlingInc.com

Undertaker Arrives In Jeddah (Photo), Brie Bella On What Nikki Might Do On Her Scheduled Wedding Day

By Raj Giri | April 25, 2018

- People has a story here with comments from Brie Bella about Nikki Bella and John Cena splitting up a couple of weeks ago. Nikki was scheduled to marry Cena on May 5th in Mexico and Brie said that she has pitched having a girls trip that day to Nikki.

"I'm throwing some stuff out there to her. We might do something, we are deciding. There's a part of her that just wants to be home," Brie said. "But I told her and I told my husband [Daniel Bryan], if we have to go to wine country, you're just going to have to watch Birdie. I just told her [Nikki], you lead the way and I'll follow... If it's at home and eating pizza and devouring ice cream, I'm down for that or if want to escape to Napa and down a lot of wine, I'm down for that as well."

- The Undertaker arrived yesterday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for this Friday's "Greatest Royal Rumble" event. Taker will be facing Rusev in a casket match at the event. You can check out photos of Taker at the Jeddah airport below:



