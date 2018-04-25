WWE Congratulates The Rock, Mojo Rawley Hosts Open Workout In KSA (Video), SmackDown Social Score

- WWE posted this video of Mojo Rawley hosting an open workout at Arena Fitness Innovation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 1.270 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 112,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 1.018 million unique interactions on Instagram and 139,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week's episode, which had a total of 2.205 million interactions - 172,000 interactions on Facebook, 1.755 million interactions on Instagram and 277,000 interactions on Twitter.

See Also Photo: The Rock Welcomes His Third Daughter

- As noted, The Rock and his longtime partner Lauren Hashian welcomed their second daughter into the world this week, Tiana Gia Johnson. This makes daughter #3 for The Great One. WWE congratulated Rock with the following announcement on their website: