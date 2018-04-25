Triple H On Vince McMahon & Motorcycles (Video), SAnitY Coming To Purge WWE SmackDown, WWE Stock Up

- Above is behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania 34 with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trying out the motorcycles used in their entrances for the loss to Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Triple H talks about how Vince McMahon had a similar motorcycle before selling it years back.

- WWE stock was up 2.86% today, closing at $39.53 per share. Today's high was $40.18 and the low was $38.31. This is another new closing high.

- As noted, WWE began airing "coming soon" promos for SAnitY's Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe on this week's SmackDown. The theme is that they are coming to the blue brand to "purge" the roster. Wolfe and Dain tweeted the following: