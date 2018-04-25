RAW Star Won't Need Surgery, Dolph Ziggler & Renee Young Interview Batista (Video), Shayna Baszler

- Above is new video of Dolph Ziggler and Renee Young interviewing the cast of Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" movie, including former WWE Champion Batista. They play a game of "Superstar or Superhero?" with The Animal, the Infinity War directors, Don Cheadle, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt and others.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler finishes up her Punisher gameplay with Xavier Woods in this new UpUpDownDown video:

- As noted, Zack Ryder suffered a knee injury during Monday's WWE main event match against Mike Kanellis before RAW in St. Louis. Ryder flew back to Orlando to undergo an MRI instead of flying to Saudi Arabia for Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event. Ryder took to Twitter today and revealed that he's just suffering from MCL/ACL and calf muscle sprains, not a complete tear. Ryder will not need surgery and should be at next Monday's RAW in Montreal. Ryder tweeted: