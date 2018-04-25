Triple H Reveals 'Global Localization' Meaning, UK Stars Warn Undisputed Era (Video), Fans On GRR

- As noted, six-man action with WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate & Trent seven vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Roderick Strong will take place on June 18th at Royal Albert Hall in London, the first night of the two-night WWE UK Title tournament event. Above is new video of "Moustache Mountain" Bate & Seven discussing the match. Seven admits they failed to win the titles at WrestleMania 34 Axxess because they were jumped but luckily Dunne had their backs. Bate says now they will show The Undisputed Era what British Strong Style is all about.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Greatest Royal Rumble match are they most looking forward to seeing on Friday. As of this writing, 48% voted for the 50-man Rumble match while 15% voted for the Casket Match between The Undertaker and Rusev, 13% voted for the Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, 7% voted for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles and 6% voted for the Fatal 4 Way Ladder match between Samoa Joe, The Miz, Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

John Cena vs. Triple H has 4% of the vote as of this writing while these matches received 3% - Kalisto vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and The Bar vs. Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles. These matches received less than 3% - Jinder Mahal vs. WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy and The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers.

- As noted, WWE recently filed to trademark the "global localization" name for various uses. John Pollock noted on Twitter that WWE's new video of the 2018 Business Partner Summit, which was held during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans, features Triple H talking about "global localization" and what it means for the WWE NXT brand. Pollock posted the following:

Paul Levesque takes credit for coming up with "Global Localization". He explained their push to create NXT brands around the world as a global territorial system, reminiscent of the plan the company toyed with over a decade ago but never went through with. pic.twitter.com/bqgWHv1Cak — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) April 25, 2018

I thought that global localization was an idea shane wanted to do in the early to mid 2000s. — Dom homie (@dom_homie) April 25, 2018