Johnny Gargano Stretcher Job Video, Next Week's WWE NXT Matches, Oney Lorcan Vs. Adam Cole (Videos)

- WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole made his first title defense on this week's NXT episode, defeating Oney Lorcan. Above is video from the match and below is post-show video of Oney talking to Mike Rome. Oney says he should have won the title because he felt good and felt like his offense was on point but Cole proved he's a scumbag as did the rest of The Undisputed Era. Oney says Cole isn't the North American Champion because The Undisputed Era are North American Champions together.

- The following matches have been announced for next week's NXT episode:

* Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair

* TM61 vs. The Street Profits

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong

- Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Aleister Black never happened on tonight's show due to Tommaso Ciampa attacking Gargano before the match. This led to SAnitY confronting Black before he retained the title over Eric Young in singles action. Black also took out the group in a post-match segment, which looks to be the final TV appearance for Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain now that they have been called to SmackDown.

Below is video of the attack plus post-show footage of Gargano leaving Full Sail University in an ambulance after the attack from Ciampa: