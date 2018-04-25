New WWE NXT Gimmick To Debut (Video), Batista - Jimmy Kimmel Live Highlights, Greatest Royal Rumble

- We noted last week how promos started to air for Kona Reeves as "The Finest" on WWE NXT. It was announced tonight that Reeves will make his return on next week's show. Above is the second teaser for his return.

- WWE Home Video UK announced today that the Greatest Royal Rumble event will be released as a two-disc set. The release date will be announced soon but there's no word yet on if this will be exclusive to the UK. GRR takes place on Friday from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will air live on the WWE Network. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 11am EST.

- Former WWE Champion Batista is making the media rounds this week to promote Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" movie. Below are videos from Batista's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with co-stars Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Dana Gurira and Tom Hiddleston:

