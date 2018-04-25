Mark Henry On Respecting Randy Orton, Why The GRR Card Is As Special As WrestleMania, 50-Man Rumble

2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke with The National to promote WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Why the GRR card is as special as WrestleMania:

"You have a a lot of guys who have not wrestled in a long time in the WWE competing. Great Khali, Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio and myself and many others. It is an unbelievable thing. You also have the Undertaker up against Rusev. Triple H against John Cena. This is special. It is like WrestleMania in some of the special events we have going on here."

Wanting to win the first-ever 50-man Rumble match:

"If I am in it I want to win it. I am not here to look pretty. It is a historic event and if I win it my name will be immortalised in the record books so it is something that I am aiming for."

Having respect for Randy Orton, winning the World Heavyweight Title from Orton at Night of Champions 2011 & retaining at Hell In a Cell:

"Randy Orton is one of the people in the industry I respect the most. Not many people can be as smooth and polished in the ring as Randy is, and still be over with the fans, and he is one of the very best in the industry. For me to able to win over him twice in a row was one of the biggest things in my career as I have so much respect for him."

Source: The National