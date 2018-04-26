WrestlingInc.com

Kota Ibushi Doesn't Want To Be In Bullet Club Drama, ROH Star Added To 'All In,' Okada And Tanahashi

By Joshua Gagnon | April 26, 2018

- At Wrestling Dontaku (Night 2) on May 4, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will take on Hiroshi Tanahashi. Okada tied Tanahashi's record 11 title defenses and a win over the challenger will give him the record. Above and below show both Okada and Tanahashi's road to their 11 successful title defenses.

- The September 1 All In event will now feature: Jay Lethal and Britt Baker. Others previously announced for the show: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Stephen Amell, Tessa Blanchard, Deonna Purrazzo, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., Chelsea Green, Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, and Kazuchika Okada. Cody Rhodes noted on Twitter they weren't done adding women wrestlers to the card, currently the show has five booked.





The Young Bucks On The Original Bullet Club 'Leader Vs. Leader' Story
- Kota Ibushi spoke with Tokyo Sports (translation by Chris Charlton) about being caught in the middle of the Bullet Club drama. Ibushi said he wasn't a fan of all the members fighting each other and just wants to let stories develop in the ring. At Wrestling Dontaku (Night 1), Ibushi will face Cody one-on-one, while the night two will feature a 10-man tag featuring most of the Bullet Club: Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Bad Luck Fale, Ibushi, and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, and Cody.




