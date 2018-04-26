Conor McGregor Jumps In UFC Rankings, UFC Signs Congenital Amputee, Next Season Of TUF Announced

- Nick Newell, who competes in MMA despite missing the lower art of his left arm, has been signed to compete on Dana White's "Contender Series" this season. Newell, a former World Series of Fighting title contender, will appear on the second season, according to ESPN.

Newell was born a congenital amputee, as his left arm ends just below his elbow. The 32-year-old took a few years off, but rebounded this year with a submission victory over Sonny Luque at Legacy Fighting Alliance 35.

The only loss in Newell's 15-fight pro career came to Justin Gaethje while both men were competing in the WSOF.

- The 28th version of The Ultimate Fighter was announced by the promotion recently, as heavyweights and female featherweights have been asked to try out for a spot on the reality series. Casting for the season will begin soon, with filming scheduled for July.

Tryouts will be held May 22 at the Palace Station Hotel in Las Vegas. Fighters must be between the ages of 21-34 with at least three professional fights to their resume and a winning record.

Currently, The Ultimate Fighter 27 is airing on FOX Sports 1 each week with heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier serving as coaches.

- Despite not fighting for well over a year, and being stripped of his lightweight title, Conor McGregor jumped to No. 3 with Stipe Miocic in the latest UFC rankings. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who won the vacant title with a victory over Al Iaquinta, actually dropped to ninth in the pound-for-pound Top-15.

Jeremy Stephens, Kevin Lee, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Ovince Saint Preux and Corey Anderson were among those that moved up a spot in their respective weight classes.

McGregor was forced to vacate the lightweight title earlier this month without ever defending it - just like the featherweight belt he captured with a knockout of Jose Aldo.