Former WWE Star Taking Bookings Again, Roman Reigns At NFL Training Facility, WWE - GRR Criticism

- Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann is now taking bookings again. Interested parties can book him by sending him a DM on Twitter @GottaGetSwann. Swann had announced his retirement from wrestling in March, however he returned to the ring for a match for CZW earlier this month.

- Alfred Konuwa's latest blog at Forbes looks at some of the criticism WWE is facing with holding "The Greatest Royal Rumble" in Saudi Arabia, despite women not being allowed to wrestle a the event.

"WWE will surely brandish countless shots of women in the crowd enjoying the Greatest Royal Rumble on Friday. That's not progressive. It's propaganda," Konuwa wrote. "For all the intense backlash that influenced sponsors to encourage a name-change of the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal, which may or may not have unfairly villainized the polarizing former women's champion, backlash against WWE for its lucrative partnership with an oppressive kingdom has been relatively muted."

- Roman Reigns and Titus O'Neil were working out at the Washington Redskins training facility this week before heading to Saudi Arabia for "The Greatest Royal Rumble" this Friday. You can check out a photo of both men at the facility below: