Cody Rhodes On The Chances Of Returning To WWE

On September 1, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are self-funding an event named "All-In", with the goal of seating 10,000 people in the area. So far, there has been a long list of names confirmed for the event, with former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Chelsea Green (former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness), and Britt Baker being three of the most recent. According to Cody, although he is putting together this event, he does not desire to start another promotion, because he "watched Dream throw 2 million dollars in a hole doing that."

With the success that Cody has experienced in Ring of Honor, New Japan, and the indie circuit, a return to WWE does not appear in the forefront of his thinking. The former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion confirmed this during a recent fan Q&A session on social media.

When asked about a WWE return, Cody stated that it is unlikely, and that he is "literally incapable of taking [that] direction."

Unlikely. They have a huge place in my heart. They raised me.



But my music is my music and I play it how I want, I am literally incapable of taking direction. https://t.co/1OKmD58nVN — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 25, 2018

Upon leaving WWE in 2016 after nearly 10 years with the company, Rhodes endeavored in a host of independent shows, continuing to grow his reputation on the indie circuit. In addition, Rhodes competed for both Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. After a short stint in Impact, Rhodes ended his free agent status by officially signing with ROH in September of 2017, three months after winning the ROH World Championship from Christopher Daniels at Best in the World.

At the end of 2016, Rhodes joined Bullet Club, and made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 11 by defeating Juice Robinson. Recently, there has been major friction in the faction over who is the leader, with Kenny Omega reuniting with his Golden Lovers teammate, Kota Ibushi as a result of the dissension. The heated rivalry between Rhodes and Omega seemingly culminated at the 2018 Supercard of Honor, but accidental interference from The Young Bucks causing Omega to lose the match left more questions to be answered. Kenny Omega is also confirmed for the "All-In" event.