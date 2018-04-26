Top Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Denied Offer To Appear At WWE 'Greatest Royal Rumble'

The Greatest Royal Rumble event, despite the frustrating ticket sales and seating from the WWE Universe, is shaping up to be a stacked lineup. On social media, members of both Raw and SmackDown Live have shown their excitement to participate in this inaugural event. For backstage personnel and WWE trainers, the trip started early, as a group of hopefuls have been going through tryouts with the goal of joining the list of WWE superstars.

While WWE promises a Greatest Royal Rumble event that will feature WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Mark Henry competing in the match, there is one Hall of Famer who has no interest in appearing.

On a recent episode of X-Pac 1,2,360, Sean Waltman revealed that Shawn Michaels was offered an opportunity to appear on the show, but declined.

"[There's] a lot of money being thrown around," said Waltman. "It's an insane amount of money being thrown around. I know that this weekend I was in Baltimore and I was with Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash and we were talking about that. They wanted to get Shawn [Michaels], and he was just like, 'you know what, don't even bother sending me an offer and trying to tempt me.' Because there's huge money offers. And he's going, 'I got a thing with one of my kids, and I'm doing that, and that's all there is to it.'"

Staying true to his retirement angle, Shawn Michaels has been out of in-ring action since his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010. Michaels has appeared for segments on Raw, as well as the special guest referee at WrestleMania 28 along with an appearance with Steve Austin and Mick Foley at WrestleMania 32.

In 2017, Michaels revealed that he was offered an opportunity to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33, but also made the choice to decline. On a 2017 Table for 3 episode featuring Michaels, Styles, and Nash, the subject was also brought up. Michaels felt that if it was 10 years ago, he would have been very interested. However, simply coming back just to put Styles over does not draw interest to him, because it helps neither in the long run.

