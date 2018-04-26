WrestlingInc.com

How Old Is Kane Today?, Desert Fun For WWE Stars In KSA (Video), Kurt Angle Meets Special Olympian

By Marc Middleton | April 26, 2018

- Above is video of Mojo Rawley and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry cruising ATVs, riding camels and more in Saudi Arabia this week.

- Kane turns 51 years old today while former WCW star and MMA legend Tank Abbott turns 52, former TNA star The Amazing Red turns 35.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following on meeting a Special Olympian in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week:

Went to visit the Special Olympics Cebter in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. I had the privilege to meet Yassar, who is also a gold medalist. He won 3 gold medals in Los Angeles, at the special Olympics 2015. Such an honor. #itstrue



