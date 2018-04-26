SPOILERS ** Impact TV Tapings For 5/10 And 5/17

Thanks to @MrJacobCohen for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Wednesday's tapings in Orlando. These should air this Thursday, May 10th and Thursday, May 17th, and possibly May 24th. We have spoilers from Monday's tapings at this link and Tuesday's tapings at this link.

* Petey Williams defeated Jake Crist in a match for Xplosion

*Eli Drake hosts a Fact of Life segment. Drake says he took care of a big problem in "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner. He named the top 5 dummies in Impact - the fans, Austin Aries, management, the fans again and Moose at #1. Moose vs. Drake is announced with the winner facing Aries at Slammiversary. Moose comes out and cuts a promo on Drake losing all his belts. Eli hits a cheap shot and leaves Moose laying

* The LAX defeated Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley. Eddie Kingston has joined The LAX

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Rebel. Taya takes the mic and welcomes Madison Rayne back to her kingdom. Taya says next week she will show Rayne why she is Lucha Royalty and Knockouts Royalty



* Brian Cage defeated Dezmond Xavier

* Madison Rayne defeated Tessa Blanchard

* Trevor Lee and Caleb Konley defeated KM and Fallah Bahh when Bahh accidentally hit a Samoan Drop on KM. After the match, KM pushes Bahh down and says he will always be a loser

* Katarina Leigh defeated Scarlett Bordeaux in a match for Xplosion

* Brian Cage defeated Rohit Raju. X Division Champion Matt Sydal comes out and says Cage has strength but when Sydal looks through his third eye, he sees inner weakness. Sydal can make Cage the strongest he's ever been, all Cage has to do is forgo his X Division Title shot. Cage drops Sydal with a F5

* Impact Tag Team Champions DJZ and Andrew Everett defeated Aerostar and Drago. Aerostar was injured during the match. After the match, Sonjay Dutt, Taya Valkyrie and Scott D'Amore come out to check on Aerostar in the ring. He was helped to the back

* Moose defeated Kongo Kong

* Eli Drake defeated Scott Steiner

* X Division Champion Matt Sydal retained over El Hijo del Fantasma

* Grado defeated Rohit Raju in a match for Xplosion