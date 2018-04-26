WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Betting Odds: Title Change Projected, Undertaker, John Cena Vs. Triple H

With "The Greatest Royal Rumble" only one day away, only one challenger is projected to win a title where the belt is on the line. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

It's worth noting that Roman Reigns, while still favored, has seen his odds shorten in his challenge for the Universal Championship held by Brock Lesnar. Last week Roman was favored at -700, but now he is only at -305. Also, since the Raw Tag Team Championship is vacant, there is no possibility for the titles to be retained. The former champions, Cesaro and Sheamus however, are huge underdogs against their opponents, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, who are favored at -1050, the best odds out of anyone on this event. With Cesaro and Sheamus now on Smackdown and this being for the Raw Tag Titles, it's not hard to figure out why the odds are so long.

The Undertaker has very good odds of -900 to defeat Rusev in a casket match and John Cena has respectable odds of -230 to best Triple H. For the actual Greatest Royal Rumble Match itself, Braun Strowman still has the best odds and these have moved even more in his favor to +105, whereas they had been +500 previously. According to the odds the only entrant that would have a chance is Daniel Bryan at +220.

A brief explanation of how to read these odds easily – The minus sign represents the favorite while the plus sign indicates an underdog. The number after the plus or minus tells us how much of an underdog or favorite that particular competitor is.

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE Universal Championship – Steel Cage Match

Brock Lesnar (c) +225 vs Roman Reigns -305

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) -180 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +140

WWE Intercontinental Championship – Ladder Match

Seth Rollins (c) -300 vs The Miz +485 vs Samoa Joe +800 vs Finn Balor +800

WWE United States Championship

Jeff Hardy (c) -155 vs Jinder Mahal +115

Raw Tag Team Championship

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy -1050 vs Cesaro and Sheamus +550

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) -310 vs The Usos +230

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander (c) -475 vs Kalisto +325

John Cena -230 vs Triple H +170

Casket Match

The Undertaker -900 vs Rusev +500

Greatest Royal Rumble (Top 10)

Braun Strowman +105

Daniel Bryan +220

Baron Corbin +700

Chris Jericho +950

Elias +1100

Dolph Ziggler +1700

Big E +2300

Big Show +2300

Mojo Rawley +2300

Kurt Angle +3200