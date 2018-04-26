John Cena Vs. Triple H 'Tale Of The Tape', The Undertaker's Casket Match Losses, Fans On GRR Returns

- WWE posted this new "List This!" video with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Superstars who have defeated The Undertaker in a Casket Match as The Dead Man prepares to face Rusev at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Event on Friday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Superstars featured in the video are WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna, Goldust, Vader, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which return they are most looking forward to in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match on Friday. As of this writing, 42% voted for Rey Mysterio while 39% voted for Chris Jericho, 13% for The Great Khali and 6% for 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

- WWE posted this "Tale of the Tape" graphic for Triple H vs. John Cena at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia: