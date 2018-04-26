John Cena Says 'He's Not Doing Well' Following Split With Nikki Bella

John Cena was at CinemaCon this week in Las Vegas, NV. At the event, Access asked him about his split with Nikki Bella.

"I'm not doing well," Cena said. "I love Nicole, and we're not together."

Cena and Bella announced their split last week after dating for six years. They were scheduled to get married on May 5 in Mexico.

"On many occasions, that's what living your life in the public eye is, you have to take the good with the bad," Cena stated. "The thing about doing these [events] is everybody's like, 'oh life's great, you're doing all this stuff.' Everybody's got problems."

Brie Bella recently told People that their split will be featured on the new season of Total Bellas, which premieres in May. She noted that there were conversations between Cena and Nikki that she wouldn't let air if they were between her and Daniel Bryan.

"It sucks, I love her and I missed her, and that's that," Cena added.

