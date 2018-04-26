SmackDown 1000 News, Curtis Axel Responds To Bray Wyatt Invite, Tino Sabbatelli Disses Riddick Moss

- Last night's WWE NXT episode saw Heavy Machinery win the rubber match over Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss after Tino walked out on his partner. Above is video of Tino talking to Mike Rome about what happened. Tino says Moss is dead weight. Tino gives Moss some props and says he's a great athlete but Tino is an elite athlete.

- Chris Harrington (@mookieghana) and other Twitter users noted this week that the 1,000th WWE SmackDown episode will take place on Tuesday, October 16th. This should make for a major episode as it will be during the build for Survivor Series, which takes place on November 18th. It looks like SmackDown 1000 will take place from the Verizon Center in Washington, DC as WWE's lawsuit filed during WrestleMania 34 Week to stop bootleg merchandise revealed some dates for 2018-2019. WWE has not officially announced the date yet but we will keep you updated.

See Also See Bray Wyatt's Invite To The Miztourage Here

- As noted, this week's RAW saw Curtis Axel and Finn Balor look for a new Superstar to join now that The Miz is on SmackDown. Still being referred to as The Miztourage and using The Miz's music, they were denied by Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins before losing a tag team match to the two.

We also noted how Bray Wyatt took to Twitter after RAW and sent an invitation to Axel and Dallas, asking them to join he and Matt Hardy. Dallas has not responded to his brother but you can see Axel's response below: