New 'Greatest Royal Rumble' Stage Videos And Photos (Contains Minor Rumble Match Spoiler)

Above and below are new videos and photos of the impressive set for this Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event. The last photo contains a minor spoiler for the actual Rumble match.
Just a reminder that we will have live coverage of the event this Friday. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes Greatest Royal Rumble this Friday and WWE Backlash on May 6th.
Also, Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and myself will be back with a special Friday edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast right after the event. You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and watch it live on YouTube.
The Big Dog @WWERomanReigns Titantron/Entrance Stage in Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble?? (cr: wwe) #RomanReigns #RomanEmpire #theGuy #raw #wwe #wwelive #joeanoai #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/rklx6MW3oN— RomanReigns-Empire (@RREmpire_) April 26, 2018
Tá sensacional!!! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/mHRrmt6aaR— WWE NO BRASIL (@WWENOBRASILBR) April 26, 2018
Greatest Royal Rumble stage!! ???? #WWEGRR #WWE pic.twitter.com/pGS2q9d7YY— Alexa Bliss (@TheYearOfBliss) April 25, 2018
Also, Randy Orton apparently comes in at #22:
SPOILER ALEART for The Greatest Royal Rumble Orton drew number 22,lol i don't know if that legit it just from a rehearsal scene of the stage i don't want it spoilt for me so i wouldn't spoil it for other this is going to be like a Mania again full of surprises. pic.twitter.com/gHOdOv3Ni3— @AProudGooner (@Y2JohnCenaRKO95) April 26, 2018