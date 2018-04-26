New 'Greatest Royal Rumble' Stage Videos And Photos (Contains Minor Rumble Match Spoiler)

Above and below are new videos and photos of the impressive set for this Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event. The last photo contains a minor spoiler for the actual Rumble match.

Just a reminder that we will have live coverage of the event this Friday. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes Greatest Royal Rumble this Friday and WWE Backlash on May 6th.

Also, Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and myself will be back with a special Friday edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast right after the event. You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and watch it live on YouTube.

Also, Randy Orton apparently comes in at #22: