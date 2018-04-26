Spoilers On Possible Surprise Entrants In WWE's 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match On Friday

Two interesting names are currently in Saudi Arabia for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday - Hornswoggle and Shawn Daivari, according to PWInsider. Hornswoggle last worked for WWE in 2016 and Shawn last worked full-time for WWE in 2007. His brother Ariya Daivari currently works for the WWE 205 Live brand.

It's believed that Hornswoggle and Daivari, and others, will be surprise entrants in the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match on Friday.

As noted, WWE's website currently indicates 26 open spots for the 50-man match as they have the following participants listed: SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, The Great Khali, Elias, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley and Dolph Ziggler.

