Charlotte On Ric Flair Giving Her Advice About Match With Asuka, Tyler Breeze Games, WWE Shop

- Above is Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze in episode one of playing the video game, A Way Out.

- Charlotte made an appearance on WHAS-11 to help promote a WWE live event, which you can see in the video below. During the conversation, she was asked if Ric Flair still gives her tips and how she constantly communicated with him as it got closer to her match against Asuka at WrestleMania 34.

"I call my Dad every single morning, whether I'm nervous about a promo or match, especially on WrestleMania 34 - at the grandest stage - against Asuka," Charlotte said. "I was probably texting him everyday, all day for two weeks, 'Dad, what if we don't steal the show? What if we don't exceed expectations?' and he just calms me down because he's been in that position. [The biggest advice he's given] is to know who you are when you walk through the curtain."