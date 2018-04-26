Daniel Bryan Vs. The Miz Promo, Paul Heyman On Making History With Brock Lesnar At GRR, Ronda Rousey

- Above is behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania 34 with Ronda Rousey doing some photography work.

- As noted, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan has been announced for several WWE live events in Europe next month. The match will also headline WWE's return to Budapest on Monday, May 14th. Below is a promo for the feud and the show in Budapest:

- Paul Heyman tweeted the following on making history with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Lesnar is set to defend his title inside of a Steel Cage against Roman Reigns.