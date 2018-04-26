Triple H Says Saudi Arabia Is Misunderstood (Video), Rusev On Burying The Undertaker, The Shield DVD

- Above is new video of Triple H appearing on the "Tafaolkum" show in Saudi Arabia to promote Friday's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event. He talks about the amazing fanbase in Saudi Arabia and how welcoming everyone is there.

"I'm always amazed when I come here, that the fanbase is so deep and their love for WWE is so intense. It's such a welcoming place. To be honest, I think it's misunderstood in a lot of the world when you come here to Saudi Arabia," he said. "It's just a wonderful place and the people are so friendly here, and they're excited to see you. Especially when it comes to WWE. We are like superheroes come to life and they can see you walking down the street in front of them, they kind of look in awe. It's a wonderful feeling. I know the WWE Superstars that are arriving today and tomorrow to come here for this event are really looking forward to being here and putting on a show for the fans."

- WWE Home Video will be releasing "The Shield: Justice For All" on July 10th, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. The three-disc DVD set was previously named "The Shield: Rise & Fall" but that was a working title. You can pre-order the DVD at a sale price via this Amazon link. The DVD will be a match compilation that features Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose as a team and in singles action. There will also be newly-filmed interview segments with all three members of the group and it's rumored that never-before-released matches will be included. WDN reports that each of the discs will focus on one member of the group.

Below is the synopsis for the set:

They were a united front against injustice… The Shield was the most dominant group WWE has ever seen, and launched the careers of three of WWE's most successful superstars. As dominant as they were as a trio, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins took WWE by storm, and each achieved incredible individual success. All three would go on to achieve the ultimate goal of being WWE Champion, and compete in some of the biggest matches in WWE history. This set follows the journeys of Seth, Dean, and Roman as they compete with Legends like The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Triple H. Hear from the stars themselves, as they discuss the impact The Shield days had on their careers, and how it helped drive and mold them into what they are today. Even when apart, their brotherhood remains strong… and you never know when the Hounds of Justice might reunite again to help fight for a common goal. This is the legacy of Rollins, Ambrose, and Reigns… The Shield. See their greatest matches in this new collection from WWE Home Video.

- Most of the WWE Superstars have arrived in Saudi Arabia for Friday's big Greatest Royal Rumble event. Rusev tweeted the following joke on burying The Undertaker in their Casket Match: