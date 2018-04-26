WrestlingInc.com

Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar GRR Promo, Vanessa Borne's Booty Workout (Video), Stephanie McMahon

By Marc Middleton | April 26, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Performance Center Workouts, featuring a booty workout with WWE NXT Superstar Vanessa Borne.

- Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following and revealed hundreds of messages of support being sent to pediatric cancer patients across the country. The messages were written by WWE fans at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans earlier this month.


- WWE posted this promo for the Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia:


