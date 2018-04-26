Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar GRR Promo, Vanessa Borne's Booty Workout (Video), Stephanie McMahon

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Performance Center Workouts, featuring a booty workout with WWE NXT Superstar Vanessa Borne.

- Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following and revealed hundreds of messages of support being sent to pediatric cancer patients across the country. The messages were written by WWE fans at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans earlier this month.

At @WrestleMania #Axxess the @WWEUniverse wrote Get Well Soon messages to #pediatriccancer patients. These cards will be sent to hospitals all over the U.S. & put smiles on kid's faces who need it most. Thank you for making a difference! I'm so grateful for each & every one of U! pic.twitter.com/2AmciAJ4Qm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 26, 2018

- WWE posted this promo for the Steel Cage match between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia: