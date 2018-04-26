Chris Jericho Flies To Saudi Arabia With WWE Stars (Photo), Linda McMahon On Succeeding, Zack Ryder

- Linda McMahon, who serves as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration in the Trump Administration, spoke to CNBC's Make It, as seen in the video above. During the interview, she spoke about making it in a male dominated environment.

"When you are constantly in a really heavily dominated male environment, the one counsel that I always give to young women and women who are older, as well, is don't think you have to change who you are," McMahon said. "You're not, you don't want to be, one of the guys, because you are who you are. So I never took that position," McMahon says. "I never thought I had to kind of hang out with the guys or to have kind of a tough act."

See Also Linda McMahon Talks WWE Not Providing Health Insurance, Taking Control Of WWE With Vince McMahon

- Zack Ryder will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans at the Cricket Wireless a week from Monday on May 7th at 169 S. Wellwood Avenue in Lindenhurst, NY 11757 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. As noted, Ryder suffered an injury scare this past Monday night during a match with Mike Kanellis, but an MRI revealed that he's just suffering from MCL/ACL and calf muscle strains, and did not suffer a complete tear. Ryder wrote on Twitter that while he will not be at Friday's "Greatest Royal Rumble" event, he will be at RAW on Monday.

- Chris Jericho was on the same flight with The New Day to Saudi Arabia last night. Xavier Woods posted the photo below from the plane.