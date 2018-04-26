WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Calls Out Twitter Trolls, AJ Styles Arrives For Greatest Royal Rumble (Video), WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | April 26, 2018

- Above is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles arriving in Saudi Arabia for Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event. AJ, who will defend against Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday, comments on how all the fans want to take photos and how excited they are.

"Well, I can tell you everybody wants a picture, which is cool. But they seem excited, so that gets us pumped too," Styles said. "When fans are excited, we get excited. We feed off the energy, everybody knows that. ... I can't wait to see what tomorrow is going to look like. I've heard it's sold out, so that's huge."

- WWE stock was up 2.02% today, closing at $40.33 per share. Today's high was $40..48 and the low was $39.48.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella once again responded to fan criticism on Twitter this week, this time calling out Twitter trolls as she prepares to defend her title against Charlotte Flair at WWE Backlash on May 6th. You can see her comments and an exchange she had with a fan below:




