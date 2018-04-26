John Cena Says His 'Heart Hurts' After Split With Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Keeping In Touch With Cena

Entertainment Tonight Canada ran the story above about the John Cena - Nikki Bella split being filmed for the new season of Total Bellas.

"You'll see a lot of very intimate conversations and a lot of where my sister is at today and the decision she made," Nikki's sister, Brie, said about the upcoming season. "I just applaud John and Nicole for that because it takes a lot of courage."

Brie noted that she's keeping in touch with Cena via text message, and that she wants to be there for him as well, which Nikki respects.

"As of right now I want to be there for him as much as I'm there for my sister," Brie said. "And Nicole respects that. It's like losing a family member. It's really hard. John has been a part of our lives for six years."

See Also Nikki Bella Reportedly Is The One Who Called Off The Wedding With John Cena

As noted, Cena was at CinemaCon this week in Las Vegas, NV and was asked by several members of the media about his breakup with Nikki. In addition to revealing to Access that he "was not doing well," he told TMZ Sports that his "heart hurts" for Nikki" following the split.

"It's a tough time but that's life," Cena said. "We all go through highs and we all go through lows. I'm gonna get through it. I love her. I'll always love her.

"The fact that my heart hurts for her ... I know I was in love. So, I'll always have that."

Cena and Nikki were scheduled to get married on May 5th in Mexico.