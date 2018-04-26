The Undertaker Training With RAW Star (Photo), Why Paige Wasn't At SmackDown, Full 2017 Rumble Match

- WWE continues to upload full Royal Rumble matches on their YouTube channel to promote Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event. Above is last year's Rumble, which was won by Randy Orton after he eliminated Roman Reigns.

- Just a reminder that we will have live coverage of the Greatest Royal Rumble this Friday. Also, Matt Morgan, Glenn Rubenstein and myself will be back with a special Friday edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast right after the event. You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and watch it live on YouTube.

- Paige is headed back to the United States today. She was at home in England this past week, which is why she wasn't on SmackDown Live this past Tuesday night. Her brother, Roy Knight, noted on Twitter that she's the happiest that he's seen her in years.

- A fan in Saudi Arabia posted the photo below of The Undertaker training with Elias. Taker faces off against Rusev in a casket match at Friday's "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jeddah, while Elias will be a part of the 50-man Royal Rumble.