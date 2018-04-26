Impact On Working Hard To Give Fans The Best Show, Town Hall On Tonight's Impact, Opening Video

- Above is the opening video for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring fallout from last Sunday's Redemption pay-per-view.
- The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight's Impact:
* New Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr. will appear
* A look at DJZ's one-year journey back
* Austin Aries addresses the roster in a Town Hall meeting
* Knockouts Champion Allie defends against Taya Valkyrie
* Impact Tag Team Champions Eli Drake & Scott Steiner defend against The LAX
* Brian Cage vs. Trevor Lee
* Moose vs. Braxton Sutter
- The official Impact Twitter account wrote the following message on how they are working to give fans the best show each week with first-time-ever matches and more:
We've presented 34 first time ever one on one matches on IMPACT so far this year.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2018
We're striving to give you the best show every week and give you something you haven't seen before. #IMPACTonPop