WrestlingInc.com

Impact On Working Hard To Give Fans The Best Show, Town Hall On Tonight's Impact, Opening Video

By Marc Middleton | April 26, 2018

- Above is the opening video for tonight's Impact Wrestling episode, featuring fallout from last Sunday's Redemption pay-per-view.

- The following matches and segments have been announced for tonight's Impact:

* New Impact World Champion Pentagon Jr. will appear
* A look at DJZ's one-year journey back
* Austin Aries addresses the roster in a Town Hall meeting
* Knockouts Champion Allie defends against Taya Valkyrie
* Impact Tag Team Champions Eli Drake & Scott Steiner defend against The LAX
* Brian Cage vs. Trevor Lee
* Moose vs. Braxton Sutter

** SPOILERS ** Impact TV Tapings For 4/26 And 5/3
See Also
** SPOILERS ** Impact TV Tapings For 4/26 And 5/3

- The official Impact Twitter account wrote the following message on how they are working to give fans the best show each week with first-time-ever matches and more:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live Coverage Tomorrow At 11am ET / 8am PT

Most Popular

Back To Top