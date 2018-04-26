Video: Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, Roman Reigns, HHH And Others At Dinner In Jeddah

Above and below are photos and videos of several top WWE stars at a pre-show dinner in Saudi Arabia with Vince McMahon, ahead of Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah.

Seated on one side of the table are Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, The Great Khali, Mark Henry and Rusev. Vince McMahon and Triple H are at the middle of the table, while Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon are on the other side. In the video above, someone mentioned something to Vince about what they'll be able to do for next year's event, and Vince shrugged it off, suggesting that it will be fine.

Make sure to join us on Friday for our live coverage of "The Greatest Royal Rumble", starting with the pre-show at 11am ET.

@MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.