Seth Rollins On His Plans For The WWE IC Title, The Energy In Saudi Arabia, Unprecedented GRR Event

Above is new video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as he prepares for his first title defense at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble on Friday - a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match against The Miz, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor.

Rollins commented on Friday's big event and the energy in the Kingdom.

"There's a lot of energy, this event is really unprecedented and you can kind of feel that," Rollins said. "Our crew along with the local people here, it's really been an incredible experience so far."

Rollins also commented on the fanbase in Saudi Arabia and agreed with what other Superstars have said since arriving this week - the fans are really excited.

"The fanbase is just super excited. I think they're as, almost nervous and excited and anxious as we are just because it's such an unprecedented event," Rollins said. "We've never done anything like this, definitely never had a pay-per-view broadcast out of the Middle East. We're going to put 10's of thousands of people in that arena, the card is stacked... it's really going to be an incredible experience and the energy has been off the wall."

Regarding Friday's Ladder Match, Rollins said he's looking to keep the title and add to the prestige that comes with it.

"It's really my first Intercontinental Championship defense since I won the title at WrestleMania," Rollins said. "You've got three guys - Samoa Joe, The Miz and Finn Balor, all of who'd love to go back home as Intercontinental Champion but I really plan on defending this title for a long time. It's got a storied history and I'd like to be a huge part of that."