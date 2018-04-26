WWE GRR Casket Match Promo, Asuka Corrects Fans, Former WCW Announcer Signs Deal With Wrestling Fed

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Asuka has corrected several fans who called her "Queen" on Instagram, making it clear that she wants to be called "Empress" instead.

- Former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone has signed a new multi-year deal with Major League Wrestling to continue serving as the "blow-by-blow" announcer for their broadcasts. A press release today noted that Schiavone will "continue to host his MLW podcast, "What Happened When," along with Conrad Thompson as well as his work with the Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network, the Gwinnett Stripers of the International League, co-host "PWW" and anchor Sports Flashes on Atlanta's Sports Radio 92-9 The Game."

"I am grateful to MLW for the opportunity to call matches again and am excited about the chance to watch and hopefully help the careers of many young wrestlers grow," Schiavone said. "This sport has always been my home."

You can find further details on MLW, their new "Fusion" TV series and more at MLW.com.

- Below is a new promo for the Casket Match between Rusev and The Undertaker at Friday's Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia: