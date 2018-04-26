First Photo Of Ronda Rousey In 'Mile 22' Movie, Fans On Favorite Version Of The Club, WWE Unboxed

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a look at the Stranger Things Series 2 action figures from McFarlane Toys.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which version of The Club is their favorite. As of this writing, 56% voted for The Balor Club with Finn Balor, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The rest voted for The Club with WWE Champion AJ Styles, Anderson and Gallows.

- We've noted how Ronda Rousey starring in the "Mile 22" action-thriller movie with Mark Wahlberg, which hits theaters on August 3rd. Fandango (not the WWE Superstar) tweeted these photos that show the first look at Rousey in the movie. Rousey plays a character named Sam Snow.

The movie also stars John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan and Iko Uwais. The description of the movie reads: "An elite American intelligence officer tries to secretly move a police officer with sensitive information out of a foreign country."