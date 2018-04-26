Announce Team For This Week's Impact, Title Match Set For Next Week, Allie Vs. Taya Valkyrie

- Tonight, Impact Knockouts Champion Allie defeated Taya Valkyrie via pinfall to retain her title. Allie's feud continued with Su Yung as Yung appeared post-match to attack the champion. Rosemary also appeared in the ring and made the save for Allie, which you can see below. Impact announced Rosemary will face Yung next week.

NEXT WEEK ON IMPACT - @WeAreRosemary vs. @realsuyung ONE ONE ONE!



We've been waiting for this since The Undead Bride arrived! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/4d8eBcO6iU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 27, 2018

- At last Sunday's Redemption PPV, Don Callis took over for Sonjay Dutt on commentary. On tonight's Impact, Callis remained in the same role working alongside Josh Mathews. Dutt helped bridge the gap once Jeremy Borash signed with WWE in January.

- Next week, Impact X Division Champion Matt Sydal will take on Taiji Ishimori. Sydal retained the title at Redemption against Petey Williams.