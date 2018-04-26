Impact Star Announces Departure From Company

Tonight, Braxton Sutter announced on Twitter he would be leaving Impact Wrestling. Sutter thanked the company for giving him his first contract as a wrestler at 35 years old. He continued, "It was a great chapter in my life, now on to the next one."

My time at @IMPACTWRESTLING is up and I would to extend a HUGE thank you to them. They gave me my first official contract/job as a wrestler at 35yrs old and hired my wife at the same time. I'll never forget that. It was a great chapter in my life, now onto the next one!! pic.twitter.com/5tB2CZKdBg — Pepper Parks (@BraxtonSutter) April 26, 2018

Sutter began working for TNA back in 2015, under the name Pepper Parks as part of their One Night Only and Gut Check events. He would eventually work with his wife, Allie, during his tenure with TNA/Impact. Initially siding with her, Sutter turned heel last month and was no longer with Allie. Instead, he backed Su Yung who would go on to feud with the current Knockouts Champion.

On tonight's episode of Impact, Sutter lost via pinfall to Moose after taking a spear.