Cody Rhodes Jokes About Locker Room Fight, Deonna Purrazzo, NJPW Wrestling Hi No Kuni, More

- Above, Deonna Purrazzo addressed Kelly Klein and said she plans on breaking her arm. The two will meet at tonight's Bound by Honor (full card here) in West Palm Beach, Florida.

- ROH did a "5 Count" for their top wrestling legend appearances. The group includes: Terry Funk, Bobby Heenan, Ricky Steamboat, Dusty Rhodes, and Bruno Sammartino

- NJPW's next notable show is Wrestling Hi No Kuni (full card here) on April 29 and it will feature two title matches. The first is SANADA and EVIL defending the IWGP Tag Team Championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer. In the main event it will be IWGP Intercontinental Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Tetsuya Naito.

- At tonight's Bound by Honor it will be a Four Corner Tag Team Survival between The Dawgs, Coast 2 Coast, Christopher Daniels / Frankie Kazarian, and Silas Young / Beer City Bruiser. Will Ferrara tweeted out the match and Cody Rhodes retweeted him saying "Be careful lil Willie, last guy who disrespected Christopher Daniels. #RIPchipotle." As noted, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an extra was in the locker room for ROH Steel City Excellence and sat down in Christopher Daniels' chair. After being asked to move, he talked back and got into an argument with Flip Gordon. Gordon has some MMA experience so the fight was a short one. Nobody was injured in the scuffle, aside from Cody's Chiptole.