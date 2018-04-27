Mike Rome announced Triple H vs. John Cena will be the opening match for today's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Be sure to join our live coverage beginning with the Kickoff at 11am ET / 8am PT.

Below is the full card:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles

Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

WWE United States Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Kalisto vs. Cedric Alexander

50-Man Royal Rumble Match

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, The Great Khali, Elias, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, TBA

Casket Match

The Undertaker vs. Rusev

John Cena vs. Triple H