Mike Rome announced Triple H vs. John Cena will be the opening match for today's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Be sure to join our live coverage beginning with the Kickoff at 11am ET / 8am PT.
Below is the full card:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles
Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy vs. Cesaro & Sheamus
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
WWE United States Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Cedric Alexander
50-Man Royal Rumble Match
SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, The Great Khali, Elias, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, Big E, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, TBA
Casket Match
The Undertaker vs. Rusev
John Cena vs. Triple H