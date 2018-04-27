Bobby Lashley On Braun Strowman - GRR (Video), Roman Reigns Hypes Match, Finn Balor & Seth Rollins

- Above and below are videos of Finn Balor and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins preparing for today's Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match with The Miz and Samoa Joe at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event. Balor says he's very honored to perform for the first time in Saudi Arabia. Balor says the IC Title has escaped him recently but it's time to make the event even more special by bringing the title back home. Rollins is a little overwhelmed by the whole set up and says this feels a lot like WrestleMania so he's going to treat it like WrestleMania and give the performance of a lifetime.

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following as he prepares to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the Steel Cage match at GRR today:

Nothing in @WWE has ever been "given" to someone. You have to take every inch, especially from an athlete like Brock. I've earned the right to call this place #MyYard. Tonight I'm taking the Universal Title. #B2R #WWEGRR — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 27, 2018

- Add Bobby Lashley and Drew Gulak to the list of confirmed names for the 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble match at today's big event in Saudi Arabia. Below is backstage video of Lashley arriving for the match. Lashley says he did team with Braun Strowman on RAW and he's a great partner but he doesn't think Braun wants any of these hands in tonight's big Rumble match.