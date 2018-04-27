WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Viewing Party. Today's show comes from the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

- We're live from the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as Byron Saxton welcomes us to the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. Saxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T. We see fans filling up the huge stadium as the panel hypes the show and goes over the card. They discuss the WWE Intercontinental Title Ladder Match and go backstage to a video recorded by The Miz. Miz says his daughter will be watching tonight and she will cry if her dad loses. He asks what kind of degenerate would make a baby girl cry. Booker believes Seth Rollins will retain while Lawler believes Miz will take the title.

We get a video package for today's Casket Match. The panel picks The Undertaker to bury Rusev. We go backstage to Mike Rome, Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh. Jinder cuts a promo on getting the WWE United States Title back and Booker says he made him believe. The panel discusses tonight's match for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles now. Lawler believes Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy will defeat The Bar. We get a backstage video recorded by Sheamus and Cesaro. They take shots at The Woken Warriors and Lawler changes his mind on who will win. The panel talks about today's SmackDown Tag Team Title match next. We go to a break.

Back to the panel and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has joined Saxton, Lawler and Booker. They discuss today's WWE Cruiserweight Title match and JR goes with Kalisto. Booker picks Cedric to retain. JR leads us to a video package on today's WWE Title match. We come back and AJ Styles is backstage to take some social media question from the panel. Booker picks AJ to retain and JR agrees, as does Lawler. We get a promo for tonight's WWE Universal Title match. We come back to the panel and Paul Heyman interrupts them. Heyman cuts a typical promo and talks about how his client will destroy Roman Reigns. Heyman leaves and the panel talks more about today's show. We get a look at the trophy for the 50-man Rumble winner. We get backstage videos to hype the match, recorded by Braun Strowman and The New Day. JR picks Braun to win the match. The panel talks more about tonight's matches. We also get a promo for today's Triple H vs. John Cena match. JR and Lawler go with Triple H while Booker predicts Cena to win the opener. That's it for the Kickoff.

- WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event opens live from the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as Mike Rome welcomes us. They perform the National Anthems for the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We cut to an opening video package.

- The pyro goes off inside and outside of the stadium as the music plays. Michael Cole welcomes us to the largest televised event in WWE history. The stadium is sold out. Cole is joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The announcers hype the show and call it a historic night.

Triple H vs. John Cena

We go right to the ring and out first comes Triple H to a big pop. John Cena is out next as we see Triple H greeting fans at ringside. There are young Cena fans on both sides of the ramp as Cena comes out for his entrance. They're all wearing Cena t-shirts and hats. Cena greets them before running down the large ramp.

They lock up and go at it. Triple H overpowers and shoves Cena to the mat for a pop and some laughs from the crowd. They finally lock up again and Cena shoves Triple H to the mat this time. Cena poses for a pop. They lock up for a test of strength now. Triple H ends up kicking Cena and dropping him with a shoulder. Triple H mocks Cena with the "you can't see me" taunt. Cena comes back and drops Triple H with a shoulder. Triple H drops Cena with a big right hand.

Triple H takes his time with Cena and the crowd, playing to them for mixed reactions. Cena with a quick 2 count out of nowhere. Triple H clotheslines Cena for another pin attempt. Triple H continues to take his time controlling the match. Cena looks for an opening but Triple H catches him in a Sleeper hold, bringing him down to his knees in the middle of the ring.

Cena ducks a shot and finally lands some offense. Triple H counters the big slam and takes Cena down. Triple H looks to slow things down again but Cena fights him and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Cena takes control but Triple H avoids the Attitude Adjustment. Cena slams Triple H and can't get the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Triple H with a big backdrop. Triple H taunts Cena and uses his own move, the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena ends up dodging a Pedigree and sending Triple H over the top rope to the floor. Cena follows and slams Triple H's face into the barrier. Cena sends Triple H shoulder-first into the steel ring post.

Cena brings Triple H back into the ring and climbs to the top. Cena leaps for the big leg drop but Triple H gets up and catches him in a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Both are down now. They trade shots in the middle of the ring again. Cena gets the STF applied as Triple H goes for the ropes. Cena re-adjusts. Triple H ends up breaking the hold and making a comeback with a Spinebuster. Triple H with shots in the corner now. Cena makes a comeback and hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena nails the AA in the middle of the ring but Triple H kicks out just in time.

More back and forth now. Triple H counters another AA attempt and nails the Pedigree for a close 2 count. They trade more offense and counters. Cena gets the STF locked in again. More back and forth. Cena goes on to hit an AA, a catapult into the corner and another AA for the pin.

Winner: John Cena

- After the match, Cena stands tall as his music hits. Cena hits the corners to pose as we go to replays. Cena takes the mic and says it's an honor and a privilege to be here. He says regardless of what's going on in his world, he was not going to miss this event. Cena thanks the Kingdom for their hospitality that extends far past today. He thanks everyone again for allowing him to be a part of something special. Cena tells everyone to enjoy the rest of the show and leaves as his music hits.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Kalisto vs. Cedric Alexander

Back from a break and out comes Kalisto to the ring. We get a look at WWE's Arabic announce team at ringside. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander is out next as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Kalisto tries to get the "lucha!" chant going to start. They lock up and trade holds to kick off their first singles match. They trade more offense and we get a stalemate. Cedric tells Kalisto to bring it. Kalisto ends up hitting a hurricanrana. Kalisto calls for the "lucha!" chants again. Cedric gets dumped over the top rope to the floor. Kalisto springboards up and launches himself out to the floor, taking Cedric down.

Kalisto brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Kalisto is forced to roll through. This leads to Cedric knocking Kalisto off the apron to the floor. Cedric runs the ropes and nails a dive out to Kalisto. We see a space at ringside in the crowd that is reserved for the Saudi Royal Family, according to Cole. Cedric ends up dropping Kalisto with a big dropkick to the face for a 2 count. Cedric keeps Kalisto grounded with a bodylock now. Cedric keeps the hold locked and keeps powering up to slam Kalisto back to the mat. Kalisto finally fights out with an arm drag. Kalisto gets sent to the apron but he kicks Cedric in the head. Kalisto flies in with a crossbody. Kalisto with more offense to turn it around now. Kalisto with a huge DDT for a close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Cedric nails the Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count. Kalisto ends up taking it to the top but Cedric counters a hurricanrana. They tangle up high and Kalisto drives Cedric to the mat with a big seated Spanish Fly. Kalisto with a 2 count. They trade big shots and counters in the middle of the ring now. Kalisto counters the Lumbar Check. Cedric blocks the Salida del Sol and turns that into the Lumbar Check for the pin.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

- After the match, Cedric clutches the title and recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Cedric hits the corner to pose and raises the title.

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles: The Bar vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

The announcers talk about how Braun Strowman and 10 year old Nicholas relinquished the RAW Tag Team Titles after WrestleMania 34 and what led to tonight's match for the vacant straps. Out first comes the team of Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. Cesaro and Sheamus are out next.

Matt and Cesaro start things off. They play to the crowd some as Matt gets the "delete!" chant going. Cesaro tries for a quick kick but Matt blocks it and drops him. Wyatt tags in for a quick double team move to floor Cesaro. Wyatt runs into a boot in the corner. Cesaro tags in Sheamus for some double team stomps in the corner. Sheamus rocks Wyatt with a kick but Wyatt floors him and yells out.

Matt comes back in for more double team moves. Cesaro comes in but they send him out of the ring. Sheamus goes to the corner as Wyatt and Hardy celebrate. Matt with a shot in the corner and a neckbreaker to Sheamus for a 2 count. Matt gets the "delete!" chant going again. Sheamus blocks the Twist of Fate. Cesaro gets involved as the referee is distracted, allowing Sheamus to turn it around. Cesaro with another cheap shot on the floor. The Bar with more double teaming in the corner. Cesaro with a 2 count on Hardy.

Sheamus comes back in and drops a big knee to the chest for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps Matt grounded now. Matt drops Sheamus but Cesaro tags in and takes him to the corner for a big uppercut. Cesaro with a gutwrench suplex for a 2 count. Sheamus with a cheap shot to Hardy while the referee is distracted. Cesaro covers for a 2 count. Cesaro taunts the crowd and kicks Wyatt off the apron. Matt rolls Cesaro up for a 2 count. Cesaro turns it back around in the corner with the double team from Sheamus. Sheamus with another close 2 count. Sheamus wastes some time and Matt fights back. Matt with a Side Effect. Wyatt is slowly making it back to the apron now.

Wyatt and Cesaro tag in at the same time. Wyatt unloads and takes Cesaro to the corner. Wyatt also drops Sheamus and launches himself into Cesaro for a 2 count. Sheamus stops Sister Abigail to Cesaro. Cesaro with a 2 count to Wyatt. The Bar with another big double team but Matt breaks the pin up just in time. Matt with a Twist of Fate to Cesaro. Sheamus dumps Matt out of the ring. Sheamus calls for a Brogue Kick but Wyatt turns upside down and taunts him. Matt with a distraction from the apron. Wyatt avoids the Brogue Kick and hits Sister Abigail on Sheamus. Matt tags in and they hit the elevated Twist of Fate on Sheamus for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

- After the match, Wyatt and Hardy pose with the titles as the music hits.

WWE United States Title Match: Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy

We get a look at what led to tonight's WWE United States Title match. Out first comes WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy to a big pop. Sunil Singh is out next to do the introduction for Jinder Mahal.

Jinder looks to take control early on but Jeff fights back and unloads, sending Jinder out to the floor. Jeff runs the top of the barrier and jumps off, taking Jinder down on the floor. They bring it back in but Singh distracts Hardy, allowing Jinder to take control. Jinder unloads and drops a bunch of knees to Hardy now. Jinder with more offense, including a neckbreaker and a knee drop, for another 2 count.

Jinder keeps Jeff down until Jeff fights back and hits a Twist of Fate. Jeff comes back with more offense but he can't put Jinder away. Jinder runs into boots in the corner. Jeff goes to the top for a Whisper In the Wind but there's nobody there. Jeff with a 2 count. Hardy with the Hardyac Arrest and more offense.

Singh gets involved again but Hardy nails him. Jinder comes from behind and goes for The Khallas but Jeff counters. They trade pin attempts and Jeff nails a Twist of Fate. Jeff goes to the top for a pop now. Jeff nails the Swanton Bomb and covers for the pin.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

- After the match, Jeff grabs the title and celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. Hardy celebrates and gets a standing ovation from the crowd.

- Byron joins WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross on the panel. We get a video on how society is changing in Saudi Arabia and how WWE's trip is a part of that. We go back to the panel for comments on how amazing the trip has been. Chris Jericho is backstage with Mike Rome. Jericho calls him Tom Phillips. Jericho talks about the 50-man Rumble match and some of the Superstars in the match, including the stupid idiot Kevin Owens. Jericho can't wait to get his hands on Owens. The segment ends with Jericho adding people to The List - Rome, a sound guy, writer Ed Koskey and 49 other Superstars. We go back to the panel for more hype on tonight's matches. JR believes the Rumble match belongs to Strowman. Mike is backstage with Daniel Bryan now. Bryan talks about winning tonight's 50-man match. We go back to the panel and that's it for the break.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

We go to the ring and out first comes The Usos. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers are out next.

Rowan starts off with Jey Uso and takes control. Harper tags in with more big offense before another quick tag to Rowan. They double team Uso and keep him down with the quick tags. Rowan with a big backbreaker and a splash for a 2 count. The Bludgeon Brothers with more offense and tags. Rowan goes into the ring post but Harper tags in and prevents the tag.

Jimmy Uso finally gets the hot tag as Harper ends up on the floor. Jimmy runs the ropes and leaps out onto Harper. Jimmy with offense on both opponents now. Uso with a big crossbody and a 1 count on Harper. Uso avoids the lariat and drops Harper with a kick. Jimmy wastes some time but gets hyped up and splashes Harper in the corner. Harper powers back and goes for a powerbomb but Jimmy slides out. Jey tags back in and they double team Harper.

The Usos with double team kicks to Harper in the corner now. Harper takes double superkicks now. Rowan gets sent back to the floor. Jey goes to the top and hits the big splash on Harper for another close 2 count. Rowan drops Jey on the floor and Harper takes advantage of the distraction. Rowan and Harper double team Jimmy in the ring some more and Rowan covers for the pin.

Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers

- After the match, Rowan and Harper stand tall with their titles as we go to replays. They pose over Jimmy with the titles in the air as a referee checks on him.

- We get a video package for tonight's Ladder Match.

Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out first comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. We see ladders sitting around the entrance as Rollins marches down the large ramp. Samoa Joe is out next as we see the title being raised above the ring. Out next comes The Miz as the pyro goes off. Finn Balor is out last.

The bell rings and everyone trades looks. Miz attacks Balor while Rollins unloads on Joe in the corner. Balor with a basement dropkick to Miz. Joe with a splash and an enziguri to Balor in the corner. Joe runs into a boot from Rollins as does Miz. Rollins with a double Blockbuster to Miz and Joe. Balor blocks a knee from Rollins but Rollins gets the upperhand and sends him out to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and sends Balor over the Arabic announce table with a dive. Rollins goes back in and delivers another dive out the other side, taking down Miz.

Rollins grabs a ladder but Joe wants it. Miz and Rollins take the ladder from Joe and double team him with it. Balor runs the ropes and nails a dive, taking Rollins and Miz down on the floor. Joe nails Balor with a ladder and he's the only one standing now. Joe brings the ladder into the ring but in comes Rollins. Rollins works on Joe but Joe drops him face-first onto the ladder. Balor comes in but Joe chops him and keeps control. Joe with a running knee to the face while Balor is down in the corner. Joe looks to powerbomb Balor on the ladder but Balor drops him onto it. Balor with another thick shot that causes Joe to roll out to the floor for a breather.

Miz stops Balor from climbing. Rollins comes in and ends up taking Miz down. Rollins positions the ladder and climbs up but Balor stops him and climbs up. Rollins pulls Balor back to the mat. Balor climbs up the other side and they trade shots. Miz and Joe come over on each side and take Balor and Rollins down. Joe stares Miz down now. Miz proposes they team up. Miz offers his hand for a shake. Joe shakes but pulls Miz in and drops him with a shoulder. Joe stands the ladder up now. Joe uses the ladder on Rollins instead and then slams Balor onto it.

Joe launches Rollins back-first into the ladder. Joe rams the ladder into Miz and he goes to the floor. Balor with a Slingblade and a corner dropkick to Joe into the ladder, which falls on top of Joe. Balor goes to the top for a Coup de Grace on top of Joe and the ladder. Rollins runs up instead and looks to go for a superplex. Miz comes over but Joe sends him out. Joe brings Balor and Rollins to the mat with a big superplex. Joe goes under the ring for another ladder. Joe goes to stand the ladder up but Miz drops him. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale into the ladder. Miz is all alone in the ring now.

Miz stands the ladder up and starts climbing. Rollins runs up the other side and stops him. Miz fights back. Miz knocks Rollins to the floor but now Balor runs up and fights with him. They both go back to the mat. Miz takes Balor out. Rollins climbs up but Miz pushes the ladder over. Miz drops Rollins with a big DDT. Miz rams Rollins with a ladder now. Fans chant "this is awesome" for Miz as he keeps control. Balor charges but Miz floors him with the ladder. Miz with more ladder shots. Rollins gets sent out and into the Arabic announce table again. Balor drops Miz with a kick and he lands on a ladder. Balor goes up and hits Coup de Grace on Miz and the ladder. Miz rolls to the floor for a breather. Balor stands the ladder up and climbs.

Joe runs in and stops Balor. They go at it. Balor drops Joe with the overhead kick. Balor climbs but Joe pulls him down and goes for the Coquina Clutch. Balor escapes and nails a double stomp. Balor ends up on Joe's shoulders but slides out. Joe drops Balor with the Uranage. Balor comes back and climbs up for the title but Rollins springboards up out of nowhere from the apron, lands on the ladder and grabs the title, falling to the mat for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

- After the bell, Balor is left on top of the ladder, looking shocked at how Rollins came out of nowhere to grab the title. Joe backs up the ramp while Miz is down on the floor. We go to replays. We come back to Rollins celebrating as his music plays. Balor is bleeding from above his eye.

- We get a video package on the WWE tryouts held in Jeddah this past week Mike Rome is in the ring now with 4 standout prospects from the tryouts - Nassar, Hussein, Monsoour and Fisal. They get pops from the crowd and two of them cut brief promos, which are pretty good. The music interrupts and out comes former WWE Superstar Shawn Daivari making his return. His brother is with him, WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari. They're carrying the Iranian flag and most fans boo them.

Ariya takes the mic first and runs down each prospect, saying they're not real athletes. Real athletes, like The Daivari Brothers, come from the strongest nation in the world - Iran. More boos. Shawn talks trash on the mic now. Ariya gets in the face of Monsoour and shoves him. Monsoour drops him. Fizal drops Shawn with a kick. Hussein with a big slam to Shawn next. Nassar grabs Shawn next and tosses him out of the ring in front of his brother. The prospects stand tall and get pops from the crowd before standing tall together.

- We get a video package for tonight's WWE Title match.

WWE Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura with his new entrance. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out next for this WrestleMania 34 rematch. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.