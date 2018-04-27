The Great Khali And Rey Mysterio Backstage GRR Videos, AJ Styles On His Emotions (Video), Kozlov

- Above and below are videos of Rey Mysterio and The Great Khali arriving for their WWE returns in the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match later today. Rey says the match will definitely be nostalgic but just to have 50 Superstars in the ring is big and he can't wait for it. Khali, who is joined by Jinder Mahal, talks about dominating the Rumble match and gives props to Jinder ahead of his WWE United States Title match with Jeff Hardy.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champion Vladimir Kozlov turns 39 years old today while former TNA star Johnny Devine turns 44. Also, today would have been the 140th birthday of the legendary Frank Gotch.

- Below is backstage video of WWE Champion AJ Styles as he prepares to defend against Shinsuke Nakamura at today's Greatest Royal Rumbe event. AJ says Nakamura having a chance at taking the title is ridiculous as AJ is out for payback tonight. AJ goes on and isn't worried about his emotions getting the best of him tonight because his emotions are the best part of him.