Rusev On Studying Casket Matches, Backstage Braun Strowman GRR Video, Cedric Alexander On His Legacy

- Above is video of Rusev and Aiden English arriving for today's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, where Rusev will wrestle The Undertaker in a Casket Match. The Bulgarian Brute is not worried about the match because he's been studying and Taker lost several Casket Matches in the past. He's also not worried because he has English at his side.

- WWE posted this backstage video of Braun Strowman as he prepares for today's 50-man Rumble match. Braun talks about how great the trip to Saudi Arabia has been and how welcoming the people are. He finishes it by saying all we need to know is that it's really 49 men and 1 monster.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander tweeted the following on his legacy and today's match against Kalisto at the Greatest Royal Rumble event: