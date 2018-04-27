WWE GRR: Triple H Vs. John Cena

Triple H vs. John Cena

We go right to the ring and out first comes Triple H to a big pop. John Cena is out next as we see Triple H greeting fans at ringside. There are young Cena fans on both sides of the ramp as Cena comes out for his entrance. They're all wearing Cena t-shirts and hats. Cena greets them before running down the large ramp.

They lock up and go at it. Triple H overpowers and shoves Cena to the mat for a pop and some laughs from the crowd. They finally lock up again and Cena shoves Triple H to the mat this time. Cena poses for a pop. They lock up for a test of strength now. Triple H ends up kicking Cena and dropping him with a shoulder. Triple H mocks Cena with the "you can't see me" taunt. Cena comes back and drops Triple H with a shoulder. Triple H drops Cena with a big right hand.

Triple H takes his time with Cena and the crowd, playing to them for mixed reactions. Cena with a quick 2 count out of nowhere. Triple H clotheslines Cena for another pin attempt. Triple H continues to take his time controlling the match. Cena looks for an opening but Triple H catches him in a Sleeper hold, bringing him down to his knees in the middle of the ring.

Cena ducks a shot and finally lands some offense. Triple H counters the big slam and takes Cena down. Triple H looks to slow things down again but Cena fights him and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. Cena takes control but Triple H avoids the Attitude Adjustment. Cena slams Triple H and can't get the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Triple H with a big backdrop. Triple H taunts Cena and uses his own move, the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena ends up dodging a Pedigree and sending Triple H over the top rope to the floor. Cena follows and slams Triple H's face into the barrier. Cena sends Triple H shoulder-first into the steel ring post.

Cena brings Triple H back into the ring and climbs to the top. Cena leaps for the big leg drop but Triple H gets up and catches him in a Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Both are down now. They trade shots in the middle of the ring again. Cena gets the STF applied as Triple H goes for the ropes. Cena re-adjusts. Triple H ends up breaking the hold and making a comeback with a Spinebuster. Triple H with shots in the corner now. Cena makes a comeback and hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena nails the AA in the middle of the ring but Triple H kicks out just in time.

More back and forth now. Triple H counters another AA attempt and nails the Pedigree for a close 2 count. They trade more offense and counters. Cena gets the STF locked in again. More back and forth. Cena goes on to hit an AA, a catapult into the corner and another AA for the pin.

Winner: John Cena

After the match, Cena stands tall as his music hits. Cena hits the corners to pose as we go to replays. Cena takes the mic and says it's an honor and a privilege to be here. He says regardless of what's going on in his world, he was not going to miss this event. Cena thanks the Kingdom for their hospitality that extends far past today. He thanks everyone again for allowing him to be a part of something special. Cena tells everyone to enjoy the rest of the show and leaves as his music hits.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. To access our full WWE Greatest Royal Rumble coverage, click here.