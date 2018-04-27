WWE GRR: Kalisto Vs. Cedric Alexander (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Kalisto vs. Cedric Alexander

Back from a break and out comes Kalisto to the ring. We get a look at WWE's Arabic announce team at ringside. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander is out next as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Kalisto tries to get the "lucha!" chant going to start. They lock up and trade holds to kick off their first singles match. They trade more offense and we get a stalemate. Cedric tells Kalisto to bring it. Kalisto ends up hitting a hurricanrana. Kalisto calls for the "lucha!" chants again. Cedric gets dumped over the top rope to the floor. Kalisto springboards up and launches himself out to the floor, taking Cedric down.

Kalisto brings it back into the ring and goes to the top. Kalisto is forced to roll through. This leads to Cedric knocking Kalisto off the apron to the floor. Cedric runs the ropes and nails a dive out to Kalisto. We see a space at ringside in the crowd that is reserved for the Saudi Royal Family, according to Cole. Cedric ends up dropping Kalisto with a big dropkick to the face for a 2 count. Cedric keeps Kalisto grounded with a bodylock now. Cedric keeps the hold locked and keeps powering up to slam Kalisto back to the mat. Kalisto finally fights out with an arm drag. Kalisto gets sent to the apron but he kicks Cedric in the head. Kalisto flies in with a crossbody. Kalisto with more offense to turn it around now. Kalisto with a huge DDT for a close 2 count.

More back and forth between the two. Cedric nails the Michinoku Driver for a close 2 count. Kalisto ends up taking it to the top but Cedric counters a hurricanrana. They tangle up high and Kalisto drives Cedric to the mat with a big seated Spanish Fly. Kalisto with a 2 count. They trade big shots and counters in the middle of the ring now. Kalisto counters the Lumbar Check. Cedric blocks the Salida del Sol and turns that into the Lumbar Check for the pin.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

After the match, Cedric clutches the title and recovers as his music hits. We go to replays. Cedric hits the corner to pose and raises the title.

