What Does WWE GRR 50-Man Match Winner Receive? (Photo), John Cena's Entrance, WWE Stars Play Soccer

- WWE posted this video of Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews playing a game of soccer with Special Olympics Saudi Arabia Athletes at the Together Center in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier today before the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

- The opening match at WWE's GRR event in Saudi Arabia saw John Cena defeat Triple H. Below is a shot from Cena's entrance, which featured several local children wearing Cena gear:

- Below is a new photo of the trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match at today's big event in Saudi Arabia: