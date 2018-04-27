What Does WWE GRR 50-Man Match Winner Receive? (Photo), John Cena's Entrance, WWE Stars Play Soccer

- WWE posted this video of Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews playing a game of soccer with Special Olympics Saudi Arabia Athletes at the Together Center in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier today before the Greatest Royal Rumble event.
- The opening match at WWE's GRR event in Saudi Arabia saw John Cena defeat Triple H. Below is a shot from Cena's entrance, which featured several local children wearing Cena gear:
- Below is a new photo of the trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match at today's big event in Saudi Arabia:
