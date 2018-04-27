WWE GRR: The Bar Vs. Matt Hardy And Bray Wyatt (Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles Match)

Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles: The Bar vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

The announcers talk about how Braun Strowman and 10 year old Nicholas relinquished the RAW Tag Team Titles after WrestleMania 34 and what led to tonight's match for the vacant straps. Out first comes the team of Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy. Cesaro and Sheamus are out next.

Matt and Cesaro start things off. They play to the crowd some as Matt gets the "delete!" chant going. Cesaro tries for a quick kick but Matt blocks it and drops him. Wyatt tags in for a quick double team move to floor Cesaro. Wyatt runs into a boot in the corner. Cesaro tags in Sheamus for some double team stomps in the corner. Sheamus rocks Wyatt with a kick but Wyatt floors him and yells out.

Matt comes back in for more double team moves. Cesaro comes in but they send him out of the ring. Sheamus goes to the corner as Wyatt and Hardy celebrate. Matt with a shot in the corner and a neckbreaker to Sheamus for a 2 count. Matt gets the "delete!" chant going again. Sheamus blocks the Twist of Fate. Cesaro gets involved as the referee is distracted, allowing Sheamus to turn it around. Cesaro with another cheap shot on the floor. The Bar with more double teaming in the corner. Cesaro with a 2 count on Hardy.

Sheamus comes back in and drops a big knee to the chest for a 2 count. Sheamus keeps Matt grounded now. Matt drops Sheamus but Cesaro tags in and takes him to the corner for a big uppercut. Cesaro with a gutwrench suplex for a 2 count. Sheamus with a cheap shot to Hardy while the referee is distracted. Cesaro covers for a 2 count. Cesaro taunts the crowd and kicks Wyatt off the apron. Matt rolls Cesaro up for a 2 count. Cesaro turns it back around in the corner with the double team from Sheamus. Sheamus with another close 2 count. Sheamus wastes some time and Matt fights back. Matt with a Side Effect. Wyatt is slowly making it back to the apron now.

Wyatt and Cesaro tag in at the same time. Wyatt unloads and takes Cesaro to the corner. Wyatt also drops Sheamus and launches himself into Cesaro for a 2 count. Sheamus stops Sister Abigail to Cesaro. Cesaro with a 2 count to Wyatt. The Bar with another big double team but Matt breaks the pin up just in time. Matt with a Twist of Fate to Cesaro. Sheamus dumps Matt out of the ring. Sheamus calls for a Brogue Kick but Wyatt turns upside down and taunts him. Matt with a distraction from the apron. Wyatt avoids the Brogue Kick and hits Sister Abigail on Sheamus. Matt tags in and they hit the elevated Twist of Fate on Sheamus for the pin and the titles.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt

After the match, Wyatt and Hardy pose with the titles as the music hits.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. To access our full WWE Greatest Royal Rumble coverage, click here.