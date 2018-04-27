WrestlingInc.com

Who Won The Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Event? (Photos, Videos)

By Marc Middleton | April 27, 2018

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar to capture the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at today's WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The titles had been vacant since being relinquished by Nicholas & Braun Strowman following their WrestleMania 34 win over The Bar. This is Matt's 9th tag team title run and Wyatt's 2nd but their first reign together.

